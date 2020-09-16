Roethlisberger (rest) did not practice Wednesday.
Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, Roethlisberger's absence from practice to begin the week is due to the general soreness that comes packaged with suiting up for NFL action at age 38, rather than any specific injury. Using Wednesday as a rest day will be the norm for Roethlisberger this season, Matthews reports. The veteran signal-caller remains on track for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos, though it's notable that top offensive weapons JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Diontae Johnson (toe) and James Conner (ankle) all also began the week as non-participants.
