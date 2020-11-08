Roethlisberger (undisclosed) went to the locker room just before halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

On the Steelers' second-to-last possession of the first half, Roethlisberger was knocked to the ground and immediately grabbed at his right knee, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Roethlisberger proceeded to complete the drive with a 17-yard scoring strike to James Washington, but he promptly left the field thereafter. Mason Rudolph took the field when the Steelers got the ball back quickly due to a CeeDee Lamb fumble, so it'll be interesting to see who among Roethlisberger or Rudolph will lead the Steelers offense after halftime.