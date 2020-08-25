Roethlisberger has been dealing with nagging pain in his throwing arm for over 13 years, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports.

It is not a surprise that NFL quarterbacks endure a lot of pain, but it is a bit shocking to learn that Roethlisberger has suffered arm pain for almost his entire professional career. On the bright side Big Ben says the pain has not returned since having elbow surgery during the offseason. Given the performance of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges in relief of Roethlisberger in 2019, the Steelers would likely settle for a fraction of the career high 5,129 passing yards and 34 touchdowns he tossed in 2018.