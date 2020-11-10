The Steelers placed Roethlisberger (knees) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers added to the list on the heels of tight end Vance McDonald testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The new players added to the list aren't believed to be COVID-19 positive themselves; instead, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relays that Roethlisberger, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Vince Williams and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were deemed "high-risk" close contacts of a positive individual. Roethlisberger will now have to self-isolate and test negative for five days before he's able to rejoin the Steelers, so he could still be activated from the list as early as Saturday and then play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Roethlisberger hurt both of his knees in the Steelers' Week 9 win over the Cowboys, but Pittsburgh doesn't believe he's dealing with a serious injury. Mason Rudolph is the next man up at quarterback for the Steelers in the event Roethlisberger isn't cleared to play Week 10.