Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Healthy scratch in season finale

Roethlisberger was inactive (coach's decision) for Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season completing 360 of 563 passes for 4,251 yards and 28 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions in 15 games. He also ran 28 times for 47 yards.

Roethlisberger was sacked 21 times this season, the most since 2014, so it was not surprising that Pittsburgh opted to give their veteran quarterback the week off. Although under contact until 2020, Roethlisberger has hinted as recently as this past offseason that he might retire, but walking away from more than $21 million per year is not an easy decision. The Steelers and fantasy owners will have to take a wait-and-see approach in terms of Big Ben's future. Only Tom Brady threw for more yards (4,577) than Roethlisberger this season and, if he returns for the 2018 season, he is most certainly a top 10 fantasy quarterback. In the meantime, Roethlisberger will enjoy another week off as the Steelers have a first-round bye, before returning under center in their Week 19 AFC divisional round game.