Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Hoping to play 3-5 more year

Roethlisberger said he plans on playing for three-to-five more seasons if both he and his offensive line stay healthy, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Roethlisberger has spent the latter portion of his career playing with a strong offensive line, not to mention the best RB-WR duo in recent NFL history. The complementary weapons haven't been so consistent, though the Steelers seem to have solved that problem when they drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster at No. 62 overall last year. The team did trade Martavis Bryant to Oakland during last week's draft, but then replaced him with another wideout late in the second round, James Washington out of Oklahoma State. Pittsburgh then took Washington's college teammate, Mason Rudolph, in the middle of Round 3, but Roethlisberger said it probably will be a while before the rookie QB gets his shot to start. With a playoff-caliber roster that includes all five starters returning on the offensive line, it's easy to see why the 36-year-old is optimistic about extending his career into his late 30s of early 40s. Roethlisberger has played all 16 games just three times in 14 pro seasons, despite playing at least 12 games each year.