Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Hurts ankle Thursday

Roethlisberger injured his right ankle Thursday and was unable to finish practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After taking a low hit during team drills, Roethlisberger walked with his well-known limp to the back of the field, but he stuck around to watch the remainder of practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin later downplayed the ailment, calling Roethlisberger "great" and terming the hit "nothing." Clearly, Roethlisberger's boss doesn't believe the issue is a concern, meaning any absence in the next few days could just be a precautionary measure. With No. 2 QB Landry Jones (abdomen) also sidelined, rookie Josh Dobbs took on the remaining reps with the first-team offense Thursday.