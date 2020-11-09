Though Roethlisberger injured both of his knees in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, "there is cautious optimism" that the Steelers' starting QB will be able to play in Week 10 against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That assessment arrives after Roethlisberger underwent tests Monday, but with this news his status will need to be monitored closely in the coming days. Next up for the Steelers' QB reps if Roethlisberger misses practice time or game action is Mason Rudolph.