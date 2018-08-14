Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In concussion protocol

Coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Roethlisberger, who sustained a hit in practice Tuesday, is being evaluated by team doctors as part of the NFL's concussion protocol, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Roethlisberger is thus day-to-day for now and we won't see him in a game before Aug. 25, when the Steelers host the Titans in their third preseason contest.