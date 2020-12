Roethlisberger (knee) participated in practice Sunday and is in line to play Monday against Washington, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Roethlisberger was listed as a non-participant on all three of the Steelers' official injury reports this week, which was done for maintenance-related reasons. Still, there wasn't much worry in Pittsburgh about the veteran quarterback's odds to suit up Monday, and his ability to fit in some on-field work Sunday backs up that optimism. Look for Roethlisberger's status to be clarified about 90 minutes before Monday's 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff.