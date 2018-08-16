Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In line to play next week

Roethlisberger did not suffer a concussion in practice Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger was evaluated by team doctors as part of the NFL's concussion protocol, but subsequently cleared. His absence from Thursday night's preseason game against the Packers was planned and the QB is slated to play next Saturday against the Titans.

