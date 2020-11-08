Roethlisberger (knee) is slated to return at the start of the second half Sunday at Dallas, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

After he was knocked to the turf near the end of the first half, Roethlisberger clutched at his right knee, but he stayed in the game and finished the drive with a 17-yard touchdown to James Washington. Roethlisberger went to the locker immediately afterward, however, and Lauten confirmed the quarterback is dealing with a knee issue. Still, Roethlisberger will attempt to gut it out in the second half of a close contest with the Cowboys.