Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Injury clarified as bruised elbow
Roethlisberger admitted Wednesday that he's dealing with a bruised right elbow, but wouldn't confirm if he underwent an MRI earlier in the week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Tuesday that Roethlisberger's elbow injury might limit the quarterback early on during the Steelers' Week 2 preparations, but it's not believed the 36-year-old is in any serious danger of missing Sunday's tilt with the Chiefs. That said, the injury may at least partially explain Roethlisberger's rough showing in the season-opening tie with the Browns, during which the signal-caller turned the ball over five times while completing only 23 of 41 passes. A home matchup against a suspect Kansas City pass defense affords Roethlisberger a good bounce-back opportunity, but his full participation in practice at some point this week would offer more assurance that his elbow won't hinder his productivity.
