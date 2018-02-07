Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Intends to play beyond 2019
Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Wednesday that Roethlisberger wants to keep playing in the NFL beyond the 2019 season, the final year of his current contract, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After briefly contemplating retirement last offseason, Roethlisberger was clear about his future following the Steelers' elimination from the postseason in the team's divisional-round loss to the Jaguars. The 35-year-old confirmed shortly after the loss that he would return for the 2018 season, but Rooney's comments take that a step further and imply that the veteran quarterback believes he has multiple years left in him. While that may be wishful thinking on the part of Rooney, Roethlisberger showed he had plenty in the tank in 2017. In addition to throwing for 4,251 yards while posting a 28:14 TD:INT ratio across 15 regular-season contests, Roethlisberger was masterful against a tough Jacksonville pass defense in the playoffs, amassing 469 yards and five touchdowns in that contest and displaying impeccable downfield accuracy on multiple throws.
