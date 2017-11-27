Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads last-second victory
Roethlisberger completed 33 of 45 passes for 351 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-28 victory over Green Bay. He added 25 yards rushing on three carries.
Roethlisberger has now strung together consecutive four-touchdown performances, which not-so-coincidentally corresponds with Antonio Brown's 313-yard, five-touchdown explosion over the same stretch. Brown ultimately finished with the most impressive stat line of all Steelers receivers Sunday, but Roethlisberger's most-targeted weapon actually turned out to be running back Le'Veon Bell, as the veteran quarterback relied on a steady flow of check-down passes in the second half when the Packers' defense tightened up. Although next week's matchup against the Bengals -- who've allowed just 6.2 yards per attempt, second-lowest in the league -- will certainly serve as a tougher test than his last two opponents, Roethlisberger could be getting No. 2 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) back from injury.
