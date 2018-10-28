Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads offense to third consecutive victory

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland. He also ran twice for six yards and one fumble, which he recovered.

Big Ben connected with Antonio Brown for both scores and a 14-6 lead at halftime. He then let the ground game and defense take over to give Pittsburgh a three-game winning streak. In seven games this season Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,290 yards (327 average) with a 147 touchdown to interception ratio. He'll look to continue Pittsburgh's winning streak against a touch Baltimore defense in Week 9. Earlier this season he threw for 274 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 26-14 loss.