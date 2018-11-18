Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads Week 11 comeback

Roethlisberger completed 27 of 47 passes for 314 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing twice for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville defense had Roethlisberger's number early, as he was 8-for-19 with 53 yards and two interceptions in a first half that ended with the Jaguars leading 9-0. Roethlisberger was able to uncork a nice deep ball late in the third quarter, resulting in a 78-yard Antonio Brown touchdown. He added an 11-yard score to Vance McDonald with 2:28 left in the fourth, then got the ball over the goal line himself with five seconds left, just after a would-be interception was nullified by a defensive penalty. Even without Le'Veon Bell this season, Roethlisberger benefits from a loaded offensive unit and will remain in the QB1 discussion despite having to travel to Denver in Week 12.