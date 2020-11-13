Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Friday that the expectation remains that Roethlisberger (illness/knees) will come off the COVID-19 list Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin added that if all goes as planned, the Steelers will have an extended walk-through with the QB and his teammates to help give Roethlisberger what Pryor describes as "an in-helmet perspective" in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Additionally, Tomlin relays that Roethlisberger was able to receive treatment on his knees throughout the week, while noting that the signal-caller's knees "weren't an issue at all anyway."