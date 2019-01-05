Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Likely to have contract restructured
The Steelers and Roethlisberger are expected to restructure his contract before the new league year starts March 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the past, the Steelers have come to an agreement on extensions for Roethlisberger with two years and one year remaining on existing deals, so the veteran signal-caller is on pace for another with one year left on his current contract. This time around, the Antonio Brown (knee) saga is precipitating the potential need for cap space. With the Steelers perhaps contemplating moving on from Brown, a trade would include a dead-cap hit of $21.25 million, and a high-priced player like Roethlisberger, who is owed $23.2 million in 2019, is one of the best to provide relief. At the very least, Roethlisberger will come to terms on a contract beyond the 2019 season at some point in the next two months.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Says he'll be back for 2019•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Win keeps slim playoff hopes alive•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Puts up 50 pass attempts in loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Does enough for critical victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Playing through rib issue•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...