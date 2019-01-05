Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Likely to have contract restructured

The Steelers and Roethlisberger are expected to restructure his contract before the new league year starts March 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the past, the Steelers have come to an agreement on extensions for Roethlisberger with two years and one year remaining on existing deals, so the veteran signal-caller is on pace for another with one year left on his current contract. This time around, the Antonio Brown (knee) saga is precipitating the potential need for cap space. With the Steelers perhaps contemplating moving on from Brown, a trade would include a dead-cap hit of $21.25 million, and a high-priced player like Roethlisberger, who is owed $23.2 million in 2019, is one of the best to provide relief. At the very least, Roethlisberger will come to terms on a contract beyond the 2019 season at some point in the next two months.