Roethlisberger completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Browns.

Roethlisberger turned in an efficient performance but also attempter a season-low 22 pass attempts as the Steelers' cruised to victory. Even with the limited opportunity, Roethlisberger connected with James Washington for a long 28-yard touchdown. He also continued to develop rapport with Chase Claypool for big gains of 36 and 23 yards. With a Week 7 matchup against the Titans on tap, Roethlisberger will likely return to more volume in short order.