Roethlisberger was listed as a limited participant during Tuesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

As Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com notes, Roethlisberger is showing up on the Steelers' report for the first time all season with an actual injury, as his previous absences or limitations during practice have been for rest or non-injury reasons. While Rothlisberger may be a bit more banged up than normal following the team's Week 11 win over the Jaguars, the quarterback is still expected to tough it out and play in the Steelers' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Ravens this week.