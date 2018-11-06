Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Listed as non-participant again
Roethlisberger (finger) was listed as non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
Roethlisberger continues to nurse a fractured finger on his left (non-throwing) hand, but it didn't prevent him from delivering a quality outing Sunday in the Steelers' road win over the Ravens. The signal-caller played turnover-free football for just the third time in eight games this season, completing 28 of 47 passes for 270 yards and two scores while picking up a rushing touchdown on one of his two carries. The Steelers have listed his non-participation the last two days as a result of both the finger issue and a coach's decision, so it appears he's just getting some extra maintenance with a short turnaround between games. Roethlisberger doesn't look to be in any jeopardy of missing Thursday's game against the Panthers.
