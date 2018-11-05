Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Listed on Week 10 injury report

Roethlisberger (finger) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report.

The Steelers didn't actually practice Monday, but the report cites a finger issue for Roethlisberger. The QB did come out of Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore a little banged up and Roethlisberger acknowledged getting his wind knocked out during that contest. That said, there's little doubt that the QB be a go Thursday night against the Panthers.

