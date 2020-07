Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster says Roethlisberger (elbow) is "pretty much back to 100 percent" and should benefit from losing some weight, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Coming back from major elbow surgery last September, the 38-year-old quarterback said in March that he was throwing without pain for the first time in years. The Steelers have given every indication Roethlisberger will be under center for Week 1, throwing passes to a group that includes Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Eric Ebron and James Conner. The Pittsburgh offensive line isn't quite what it was a few years ago, but the overall setup remains solidly above average.