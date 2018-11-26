Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Massive output in losing effort

Roethlisberger completed 41 of 56 attempts, accounting for 462 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos. He added two rushes for 18 yards on the ground as well.

The veteran quarterback had a solid fantasy outing despite loose care for the football, exceeding 20 points (standard scoring) for the sixth time over his past seven games, but committing a fate-clinching interception in the end zone when down a touchdown with under 1:30 to go in regulation. Pittsburgh has thrown the ball more than any other team in the NFL (43.3 pass attempts per game), a key reason why Roethlisberger sits less than 20 yards behind Matt Ryan for the league lead in passing yardage heading into Week 13. Upcoming next for Big Ben and the Steelers passing attack is a matchup against a Chargers defense that boasts the fifth-best TD:INT ratio against (1.45).