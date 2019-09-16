Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May need surgery

Roethlisberger (elbow) may need surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger wants to avoid surgery at all costs, but it isn't clear that will even be an option, with a decision expected at some point Monday. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Roethlisberger dealt with inflammation in his throwing elbow at practice last week, though he wasn't listed on the injury report. He grabbed for his arm after a completion late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, then stayed in the game for a few more plays before bowing out at halftime. The non-contact injury will be evaluated via MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

