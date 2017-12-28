Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May not play Sunday vs. Browns

Roethlisberger (non-injury related) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. According to Tim Benz of TribLive.com, Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert suggested that Roethlisberger won't play Sunday against the Browns, though head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm as much. "Ben's not there [Sunday] so [Cleveland will] get a little taste of [backup quarterback] Landry Jones," Gilbert noted. "We'll have Landry Jones in there. We won't have Ben. Or [Antonio Brown (lower leg)]. Or Le'Veon Bell."

Though the Steelers have secured a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs, they could still claim home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win and a Patriots loss to the Jets in Week 17. With New England a heavy favorite in their game, however, it appears the Steelers may already be conceding a Patriots victory and will instead turn their attention to resting key players Sunday, if Gilbert's comments are to be believed. More information on the status of Roethlisberger -- as well as that of Bell, who Gilbert also said wouldn't play in Week 17 -- should be known no later than shortly after inactives are released about 90 minutes before the Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. The fact that Roethlisberger was listed as a limited participant Thursday would seemingly add credence to Gilbert's acknowledgement that Jones would garner the starting nod at quarterback.