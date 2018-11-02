Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May wear splint on non-throwing hand

Roethlisberger, who is dealing with a fractured index finger on his left (non-throwing) hand, may wear a splint during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The quarterback's availability for the weekend isn't a concern after he practiced Thursday and Friday while sporting a glove on the injured hand, but Roethlisberger could opt for a splint if he thinks the finger requires extra protection. While the fractured finger could make ball security somewhat more challenging, Roethlisberger's output in the passing game likely won't be impacted while he manages the injury. Instead, the matchup against one of the league's top defenses is the more pressing concern for Roethlisberger, who completed only 27 of 47 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Ravens. Roethlisberger could struggle to match even those modest numbers with the rematch coming on the road and the Ravens having since returned top cornerback Jimmy Smith to the active roster after he served a four-game suspension to open the campaign.