Roethlisberger completed 36 of 51 pass attempts for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception Wednesday in the Steelers' 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Roethlisberger struggled to get in a rhythm and averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt. He managed only two completions of over 20 yards and also failed to throw a touchdown pass until 13 minutes remained in the fourth quarter. Consistently high volumes of pass attempts continue to mask Roethlisberger's inefficiency as a thrower, as he's failed to surpass six yards per attempt in four of his last six contexts. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 13 matchup against Washington on Monday.