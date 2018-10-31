Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Misses practice Wednesday
Roethlisberger (finger) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
In addition to the fractured index finger on his left (non-throwing) hand he sustained in the Week 8 win over the Browns, Roethlisberger's absence from practice was also attributed to a coach's decision. Wednesdays have normally been off days for the quarterback for maintenance purposes, but the finger issue will provide an added wrinkle to the Steelers' practice reports this week. Fortunately for Roethlisberger, it doesn't seem to be a major concern, as coach Mike Tomlin noted that the injury "didn't prohibit" the quarterback from playing effective in the second half of the victory over Cleveland. Roethlisberger could have his reps capped again Thursday and/or Friday, but the signal-caller doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens.
