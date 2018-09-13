Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Misses second straight practice

Roethlisberger (elbow) missed practice again Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Roethlisberger previously said that he doesn't expect his bruised right elbow to sideline him for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but his return to practice in any capacity Friday would certainly boost our optimism on that front. With Roethlisberger sidelined for the second consecutive day, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com relays that Josh Dobbs took the bulk of the Steelers' first-team QB reps Thursday.

