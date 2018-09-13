Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Misses second straight practice
Roethlisberger (elbow) missed practice again Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Roethlisberger previously said that he doesn't expect his bruised right elbow to sideline him for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but his return to practice in any capacity Friday would certainly boost our optimism on that front. With Roethlisberger sidelined for the second consecutive day, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com relays that Josh Dobbs took the bulk of the Steelers' first-team QB reps Thursday.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Dealing with bruised elbow•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Injury clarified as bruised elbow•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Nursing minor elbow injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plagued by turnovers versus Browns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sharp in preseason debut•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected to see snaps Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...