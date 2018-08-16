Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: No longer in concussion protocol
Roethlisberger is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers were planning to hold Roethlisberger out of Thursday's preseason game against the Packers in any case, but now that he's medically cleared, the veteran QB could see some snaps in the team's third exhibition game, next Saturday against the Titans. With Landry Jones also not in line to play this week, the Steelers plan to turn things over Thursday night to young signal-callers Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Travels with team•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits practice with possible concussion•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sits out of practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...