Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: No longer in concussion protocol

Roethlisberger is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers were planning to hold Roethlisberger out of Thursday's preseason game against the Packers in any case, but now that he's medically cleared, the veteran QB could see some snaps in the team's third exhibition game, next Saturday against the Titans. With Landry Jones also not in line to play this week, the Steelers plan to turn things over Thursday night to young signal-callers Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.