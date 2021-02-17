Steelers GM Kevin Colbert didn't give a strong endorsement for Roethlisberger being the team's starting QB in 2021, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. "As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Colbert on Wednesday. " He reiterated to us that he wants to continue to play. We told him we have to look at this current situation."

Roethlisberger hasn't publicly declared his intention to play another season, but he strongly hinted at it in late January when he said he "doesn't care" about his 2021 compensation and is willing to restructure his contract to help the Steelers stay under the salary cap. He's scheduled for a $41 million cap hit, and while the Steelers shouldn't have too much trouble lowering that number, it might have a cost in terms of future cap ramifications. It sounds like Colbert is keeping all options on the table, though Roethlisberger sticking around for another year remains the most likely scenario.