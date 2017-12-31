Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not expected to play Sunday
The Steelers will rest Roethlisberger and a number of key starters Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been mum regarding how long or if he'll deploy his stars in Week 17, but Rapoport's report was seemingly supported earlier this week by Pittsburgh offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert implying that Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell would be held out in preparation for the postseason. The Steelers could claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a Patriots loss Sunday, but given the unlikelihood of heavily favored New England dropping a game to the 5-10 Jets, it appears Pittsburgh's primary goal is avoiding injury in the regular-season finale. Roethlisberger could still dress as the backup quarterback over third stringer Josh Dobbs, but it's expected that Landry Jones will direct the offense for all four quarters in his fifth career NFL start.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Status still uncertain for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May not play Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two scores in blowout win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of touchdowns in narrow loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Drops 506 yards on Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...