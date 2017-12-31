Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not expected to play Sunday

The Steelers will rest Roethlisberger and a number of key starters Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been mum regarding how long or if he'll deploy his stars in Week 17, but Rapoport's report was seemingly supported earlier this week by Pittsburgh offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert implying that Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell would be held out in preparation for the postseason. The Steelers could claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a Patriots loss Sunday, but given the unlikelihood of heavily favored New England dropping a game to the 5-10 Jets, it appears Pittsburgh's primary goal is avoiding injury in the regular-season finale. Roethlisberger could still dress as the backup quarterback over third stringer Josh Dobbs, but it's expected that Landry Jones will direct the offense for all four quarters in his fifth career NFL start.