Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Friday

Roethlisberger (ankle) is not slated to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, ESPN.com reports.

With Roethlisberger's primary backup Landry Jones dealing with an abdominal injury, Josh Dobbs will start Friday's contest. Roethlisberger tweaked his right ankle last week, but that's not thought to be a big concern. Rather, the Steelers are inclined to minimize the oft-injured QB's reps in the preseason, with an eye toward keeping his body intact in advance of Week 1.