Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Saturday
Roethlisberger is expected to see his only preseason action in the Steelers' third exhibition tilt, Aug. 25 versus the Titans, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
With Roethlisberger sitting out last week's preseason opener, Josh Dobbs got the start. This Saturday against the Chiefs, Mason Rudolph will get the nod, followed by Dobbs, with Devlin Hodges also also expected to see some action.
