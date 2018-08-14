Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Thursday
Roethlisberger isn't in line to play Thursday night against the Packers, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
That's nothing unusual, as the Steelers are wisely limited Roethlisberger's exposure to preseason contact, with the grind of the regular season in mind. Meanwhile, backup Landry Jones isn't expected to see a ton of preseason action, which sets the stage for the team to get longer looks at youngsters Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.
