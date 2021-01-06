Roethlisberger (not injury related) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Roethlisberger sat out the regular season finale against the Browns, but his absence was always viewed as precautionary, and the omission of the quarterback's name from the first injury report heading into Sunday's wild-card round rematch with Cleveland confirms that notion. Big Ben will have history on his side Sunday, as he's 24-2-1 against the Browns in his career and 13-8 in the postseason.
