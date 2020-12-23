Roethlisberger (not injury-related) didn't practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Roethlisberger's likely just getting a day off to rest his 38-year-old joints after heaving up 38 passes in Monday's upset loss to the Bengals. While there doesn't seem to be an injury concern here, there's certainly reason to be worried about Roethlisberger and the entire Pittsburgh offense, which has failed to crack 20 points in any of its last four games and will have to contend with a Colts defense that's allowing only 22.9 points per game come Sunday.
