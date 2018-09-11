Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Nursing minor elbow injury

Roethlisberger sustained a minor elbow injury in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns and could be limited in practices this week, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury -- in addition to less-than-ideal weather in Cleveland -- may have contributed to Roethlisberger's horrid showing in the season opener, during which he completed only 23 of 41 passes, threw three interceptions and fumbled twice. Head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to downplay any concern about the signal-caller's health, indicating that he often prefers to limit Roethlisberger's reps early in weeks to afford the younger quarterbacks on the roster additional snaps with the first-team offense. So long as Roethlisberger is able to log a full practice by Friday, he likely won't carry an injury designation into the Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs.