Roethlisberger completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers took their second consecutive loss of the season, but unlike in last week's defeat to Washington, the gunslinger was unable to get any sort of offensive rhythm going against a Bills defense that was clicking on all cylinders. Pittsburgh was nearly held scoreless for the entirety of the first half before Big Ben connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the second quarter. This was arguably the 38-year-old's worst fantasy output this year, which actually showcases the high level he has been playing at in his 17th season as a pro. Roethlisberger will be primed for a bounce-back performance in a favorable matchup against the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 15.