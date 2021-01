The Steelers officially ruled Roethlisberger (not injury related) out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start the regular-season finale while Roethlisberger rested, the only question that remained was whether the veteran signal-caller would dress for the Week 17 contest as an emergency backup. Now that the Steelers have confirmed that Roethlisberger will be inactive this weekend, Joshua Dobbs is in line to serve as Rudolph's understudy.