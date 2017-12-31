Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially out Sunday vs. Browns

Roethlisberger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

There had been rumblings over the last few days that Roethlisberger would be held out of the regular-season finale, but the team never offered confirmation on that front until releasing its inactive list Sunday. With Roethlisberger in street clothes, Landry Jones will make the fifth NFL start of his career, while rookie Joshua Dobbs acts as the backup quarterback.