Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially out Sunday vs. Browns
Roethlisberger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.
There had been rumblings over the last few days that Roethlisberger would be held out of the regular-season finale, but the team never offered confirmation on that front until releasing its inactive list Sunday. With Roethlisberger in street clothes, Landry Jones will make the fifth NFL start of his career, while rookie Joshua Dobbs acts as the backup quarterback.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Status still uncertain for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May not play Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two scores in blowout win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of touchdowns in narrow loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Drops 506 yards on Ravens•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...