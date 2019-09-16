Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially placed on IR

The Steelers placed Roethlisberger (elbow) on injured reserve Monday.

It was already announced Monday that Roethlisberger will require season-ending elbow surgery, so his placement on injured reserve is simply a formality. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh promoted fellow passer Devlin Hodges to the 53-man roster to back up Mason Rudolph, who will start under center in Roethlisberger's absence.

