Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially placed on IR
The Steelers placed Roethlisberger (elbow) on injured reserve Monday.
It was already announced Monday that Roethlisberger will require season-ending elbow surgery, so his placement on injured reserve is simply a formality. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh promoted fellow passer Devlin Hodges to the 53-man roster to back up Mason Rudolph, who will start under center in Roethlisberger's absence.
