Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: On track for full recovery

General manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that Roethlisberger (elbow) is "on course" to make a full recovery, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Roethlisberger continues to recover from elbow surgery undergone on his throwing arm Sept. 23, and all reports regarding his progress have been optimistic thus far. The 37-year-old signal-caller will no doubt have to clear multiple more stages in his rehab process before receiving full medical clearance, and it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to attain a clean bill of health in time to kick off training camp, but it currently looks as though Roethlisberger is trending in the right direction for the start of the 2020 season. The six-time Pro Bowler's return to the starting lineup would no doubt provide a notable boost for Pittsburgh's offense, which struggled to attain consistency in 2019 with Devin Hodges and Mason Rudolph (shoulder) at the helm.