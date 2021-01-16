There's reportedly optimism within the Pittsburgh organization that Roethlisberger will return to the team in 2021, Adam Maya of NFL.com reports.

With that in mind, coach Mike Tomlin noted this past week that a Roethlisberger return would be welcomed by the team. If the veteran QB does stick around for the 2021 campaign he'd be working with a new offensive coordinator, with Randy Fichtner no longer on the job. Per the report, Roethlisberger's deal for the upcoming campaign is for $19 million but carries a hefty $41 million salary cap hit. That said, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo suggests that "Big Ben and the Steelers shouldn't have issues alleviating that figure."