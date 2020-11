Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 passes for 333 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 10 against the Bengals.

Roethlisberger started the game slowly, as the offense generated only six points on their first four possessions. However, he caught on fire from there, connecting for touchdowns of 12, 8, 11 and five yards. Despite not practicing all week after close exposure to Vance McDonald (COVID-19), Roethlisberger managed his highest yardage and touchdown total of the campaign. Roethlisberger will look to keep things rolling in Week 11 in another positive matchup against the Jaguars.