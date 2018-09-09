Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plagued by turnovers versus Browns
Roethlisberger completed 23 of 41 pass attempts for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions Sunday against the Browns. He also carried three times for 16 yards and lost a pair of fumbles in the 21-21 tie.
Roethlisberger was plagued by turnovers on the day, including three interceptions deep in Cleveland territory and fumbles on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, his mistakes allowed the Browns to climb back into the game as they ultimately fought for a tie. Roethlisberger notably had excellent support from the ground game sans Le'Veon Bell, meaning his role during his superstar teammate's holdout may not change as much as was previously expected. He'll look to take better care of the ball next week against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sharp in preseason debut•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected to see snaps Saturday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In line to play next week•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: No longer in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Travels with team•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...