Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plagued by turnovers versus Browns

Roethlisberger completed 23 of 41 pass attempts for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions Sunday against the Browns. He also carried three times for 16 yards and lost a pair of fumbles in the 21-21 tie.

Roethlisberger was plagued by turnovers on the day, including three interceptions deep in Cleveland territory and fumbles on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, his mistakes allowed the Browns to climb back into the game as they ultimately fought for a tie. Roethlisberger notably had excellent support from the ground game sans Le'Veon Bell, meaning his role during his superstar teammate's holdout may not change as much as was previously expected. He'll look to take better care of the ball next week against the Chiefs.