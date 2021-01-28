Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic that he "doesn't care" about his 2021 compensation and is willing to restructure his contract to help the Steelers stay under the salary cap.

Roethlisberger certainly won't play for free, but it sounds like he wants to work something out to lower his $41 million cap hit for 2021. It'll be the second and final season of a two-year extension, so reducing the cap charge requires another extension or an outright pay cut. Details aside, Roethlisberger's comments on Thursday give us a solid hint he intends to play at least one more season, assuming he can work a deal out with the Steelers. Meanwhile, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the veteran quarterback will need to make contract concessions if he wants to stay in Pittsburgh for another year, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.