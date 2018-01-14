Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plans to play next season

Following Sunday's playoff loss to the Jaguars, Roethlisberger indicated that he plans to play in 2018, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports. "I don't know about contracts and whose coming back but I know the guys up front are, and that makes it good for me, so I look forward to next year with those guys," Roethlisberger noted Sunday.

While the key members of the Steelers offensive line will be back, which Roethlisberger clearly appreciates, it remains to be seen what's in store for star running back Le'Veon Bell, who is looking for a big pay day this offseason and doesn't want to play under the team's franchise tag again. Roethlisberger was a healthy scratch in Week 17, but prior to that he made it through the season without missing a game due to injury, throwing for 4,251 yard, with a 28:14 TD:INT ratio in the process. Roethlisberger is under contract through the 2019 season, but he has at times hinted at retirement. Unless he has a change of heart, however, the 35-year-old is now on track to return next season for his 15th NFL campaign.